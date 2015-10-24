Bigg Boss 9, Day 13: Mandana and Rochelle seem to be fusing together a lot.

October 24th, 2015

When Mandana was unwell and the way she was treated by other members of house, Rochelle had bucket full of tears in her eyes for Mandana. After witnessing such a scenario Rochelle was sick at her heart. 

Today in the garden area Mandana and Rochelle were spending some time talking about how it had been 2 weeks and when everyone was still getting to know each other how could people be bitter towards one another. Especially when the criteria to judge is who is being bogus. How could one just assume that people are trying to fabricate about their own health and playing their own game. It felt as if both were whining and grumbling about other contestants.

If  you are sitting on the edge of your sofa, thinking about who were they bitching about, catch them on television at 9pm on Colors tonight!

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

