Hola folks! It was a very stressful day yesterday with all the tautness and stiffness in the house. Contestants were really wild during the selfie task. But today Bigg Boss gave a new task where contenders were called inside the confession room and they had to select pictures of the other contenders and tell Bigg Boss why they disliked the other contender in the house. Now we will see who is playing games in the house or who is not what it is cracked up to be. I am very thrilled and ruffled to know, are you?

Prince – Mandana and Rochelle

Reason: Mandana is fraudulent and Rochelle is very biased and fights for unnecessary reasons

Arvind – Aman

Reason: Aman is a very secretive person and is a sham. He takes decision without thinking.

Keith – Kishwer

Reason: Kishwer's emotional side was the reason. She keeps the grudge and attacks to those things again and again, she is also creating groups in house.

Suyyash – Aman and Mandana

Reason: He confessed to be getting negative vibes from him. He plots against people, he is not being himself in the house and most importantly he is very unhygienic. Mandana is a very fabricated person and has a spilt personality.

Mandana- Kishwer and Suyyash

Reason: She said she tried to be good to her; but Kishwer is getting difficult and goes to a personal level which is not appreciated. Suyyash is high tempered personality and is very loud, they both keep targeting her.

Aman– Suyash

Reason: He is in angry mood always, I don’t get good vibes from him, he doesn’t want to resolve the issues.

Yuvika – Mandana

Reason: She is a very dominating personality.

Rochelle- Kishwer and Suyyash

Reason: She is loud and angry woman gets emotional and dominating. Suyyash is a gentleman, but yells and shouts, and also gives his personal remarks.

Roopal – Prince

Reason: He has an image that girls of the house won’t perform in any task.

Kishwer – Mandana and Aman

Reason: She was bogus and she contradicts herself,. Aman is very calculative and manipulative, it becomes very irritating after a point.

Vikas-Aman

Reason: He is very unhygienic

Digangana – Arvind

Reason: I haven’t spent time with Arvind to know him well.

Rimi- Vikas

Reason: I thought he is very quiet and sensible but during the task he loses his calm and takes everything very offensively.

After seeing all the opinions and the point of view of all the competitors, I am very confused if these are the same people who laugh and spend time together. Signing off and I shall catch up with you all soon, it’s time for me to collect some more gossip , till then watch Bigg Boss Double Trouble tonight where Salman will join us and take on the housemates at 9pm tonight.

Bigg Boss Khabri!