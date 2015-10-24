Bigg Boss 9, Day 13: Bigg Boss ke ghar der hai, andher nahi!

Have you ever imagined staying without your own clothes. Nightmare!

The contestants of the show Bigg boss Double Trouble are living with that nightmare. First of all they entered the house in Jodi’s and only one of them was granted to have the bag and other contestant had to share the clothes with Jodi. 

Except for Keith, Prince, Suyyash and Digangana rest of other contenders had received their bag.

After that there was a task assigned to 4 of them where if they win they could have received their bags, it was a huge risk because they had to bid and whatever amount they bid that would be detected from the final prize money. 

Except for Keith, nobody understood the task end up biding high amounts and losing onto cash and earning their bag packed full of clothes. Keith lost on to another chance of getting his bag back.

So finally for all his resilience, being patient  and being the most intelligent one to understand Bigg Boss' instructions, Salman rewarded Keith with his bag! Yey! Finally!  Now we will get to see this hottie in his dashing attires!  I am desperately waiting to see Keith’s reaction. Stay tuned with us for more updates and gossips.

