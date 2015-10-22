Bigg Boss 9, Day 11: Prince flirts with Mandana...for real?

Prince Narula, this charming and fetching guy has had a good run in the show so far. He has a lot of qualities which separates him from other guys, but seeing what he did lately, I was taken by a shock!

Prince was seen making his moves on Mandana on day 11. Beauty always lures men and Prince couldn’t resist it anymore. He was seen singing love songs for Mandana and then dropping hints while others took a laugh out of it.

Prince also went to Mandana, kissed her and start flirting straight up.  While chatting up Mandana mentioned her teddy as her boyfriend, but Prince was quick enough to counter and say that she should consider him too. Bow chika wow wow!! Seems like Prince is not gonna give up that easy. 

During this whole episode, Prince also did a little back bitching about Keith. He mentioned how Keith is trying to fly two kites at the same time with Mandana and Rochelle.

Will this make things nasty between Prince and Keith? Or will Mandana take is just as healthy flirting and let it slip by?

To know more, don’t miss the next episode of Bigg Boss.

