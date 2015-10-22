posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 22nd, 2015 at 1:03 pm

The ‘Lagaan’ task has made the week look so long. Not for the viewers, for the contestants. The viewers have definitely enjoyed all the high power action packed drama throughout the week. Whereas the housemates, not so much.

After the task ended, Bigg Boss declared Zamindar's the winner and asked the workers team to decide who according to them was the weakest Jodi during the task, that led to their defeat. Oooh! Now just when you thought that all the arguments will be over for the week, Bigg Boss dropped this bomb.

This eventually divided the housemates into two groups. On one outnumbered side, there was Keith, Mandana and Rochelle and rest of the housemates on the other. This led to some more fiery wiles and created a rift between the contestants yet again. No one was willing enough to take the blame.

And hence as history is a witness, blame game started yet again here in the ‘chaar-deewari’ of the Bigg Boss house.

So who will finally be voted as the worst Jodi during the task? Which side will falter?

To know more stay tuned to Bigg Boss season 9.

Bigg Boss Khabri!