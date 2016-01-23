posted by Admin, last updated on January 23rd, 2016 at 7:40 pm

I bet you must have guessed by now after watching the promos that the very cute Katrina Kaif was coming for the Grand finale episode.

Along with Katrina, her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur from the movie Fitoor also came to promote their upcoming movie and were seen enacting a romantic scene from it.

After the scene got over, Salman took Aditya’s place and enacted the same scene while Aditya helped with the dialogues. Hmmm…I wonder whether this was an impromptu move made by Salman? Later, Salman and Aditya were seen discussing about art and Salman revealed to Aditya how he had painted a portrait of Katrina Kaif.

The two later took to the drawing board, while Salman sketched Kat’s portrait, Aditya drew the Bigg Boss logo. The fun has just started with hoards of celebrities pouring in for the Blockbuster grand finale. Along with the lead cast of Fitoor, Tabu and director, Abhishek Kapoor also joined on mayhem on stage.

Stay tuned and don’t forget to catch tonight’s finale episode at 9PM.

Bigg Boss Khabri