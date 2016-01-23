posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 23rd, 2016 at 4:06 pm

The grand finale is definitely going to be a huge affair and if you hear the lineup of celebrities present today, you would definitely gush with envy. Now, when I say ‘GRAND’, I mean that the finale will be one that will be so enormous that’s it’s going to make your jaw drop.

To make the event a little interesting, the entire team of Khatron Ke Khiladi-7 came to be a part of the celebrations. Not only did they come to cheer the four finalists but also to play a little ‘khatron’ se packed game with them.

The task had the top four finalists paired with the KKK-7 contestants. Sana was paired with Rishabh, Raghav with Rochelle, Mahi with Prince and Mandana with Siddharth. The game required the pairs who were bound in hatkadis to fish out their keys from a box that was filled with crabs and piranhas and free themselves. The moment I had ‘piranhas’, I was like ‘gosh’! I was scared out of my wits. It was a lot of fun to see how each of the finalists struggled hard to get through the task.

At the end of the task, the team of Khatron Ke Khiladi-7 along with the Arjun Kapoor performed to the title track of the KKK-7. Watching the cute Arjun Kapoor perform made my heart skip several beats. Muah…!

To find out who finally won the task; don’t forget to catch the Blockbuster Grand Finale tonight.

Bigg Boss Khabri