posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 22nd, 2016 at 3:24 pm

Surprise! Surprise! Guess who paid a visit to the BB house? Our very own ‘Punjabi’ munda, Mika Singh. His entry definitely had the entire house grooving and he even sang the wonderful track from the movie, Tamasha - ‘heer toh badi sad hai’. As soon as he entered, everyone was seen dancing to the song ‘jumme ki raat’. The four finalists looked really happy to see Mika and shared quite some quality time with him. Mika even cracked some light hearted jokes with the housemates. On one hand, while he made fun of Rakhi Sawant, on the other it was KRK. KRK? Kamal Khan, yaar! Before, he left the house he made a request to Bigg Boss that in another 10 years, he would love to be a part of the show as well. Hmmm…I, for one, was quite surprised to see the funny side of Mr. Singh. Mr. Singh, I must remind you that 10 years is too long a time and what happens then, no one can predict. With just one day to go, don’t forget to tune into tonight’s episode.

