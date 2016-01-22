Bigg Boss 9, Day 102: Mika livens up the house with his wit and humor

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 22nd, 2016 at 3:24 pm

Surprise! Surprise! Guess who paid a visit to the BB house? Our very own ‘Punjabi’ munda, Mika Singh. His entry definitely had the entire house grooving and he even sang the wonderful track from the movie, Tamasha - ‘heer toh badi sad hai’. As soon as he entered, everyone was seen dancing to the song ‘jumme ki raat’. The four finalists looked really happy to see Mika and shared quite some quality time with him. Mika even cracked some light hearted jokes with the housemates. On one hand, while he made fun of Rakhi Sawant, on the other it was KRK. KRK? Kamal Khan, yaar! Before, he left the house he made a request to Bigg Boss that in another 10 years, he would love to be a part of the show as well. Hmmm…I, for one, was quite surprised to see the funny side of Mr. Singh. Mr. Singh, I must remind you that 10 years is too long a time and what happens then, no one can predict. With just one day to go, don’t forget to tune into tonight’s episode.

Bigg Boss Khabri


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with