posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on January 22nd, 2016 at 2:44 pm

The closer one is to their fans, the higher are the chances of winning. So, in order for the housemates to interact with their fans, Bigg Boss gave some of the viewers a chance to ask their favorite inside the house some questions. Now, we all know that the ones remaining inside the BB house are as brutal and upfront as they could get. So, when the first caller called into to congratulate Mandana for coming so far on the show and asked what according to her were the drawbacks of the other housemates; she replied that she didn’t think they were deserving enough and called their friendship fake. She even went onto say how their camaraderie was for their own benefit and that if they wanted to play against her then they should start playing the game alone. OOPS…! Mandana definitely burst some ‘bubbles’. And when it was Prince’s turn to answer, he didn’t bat one eye lid and ‘pop’ came his reply. Prince was asked why he didn’t consider Mandana to be his competition, which he denied and said she was but didn’t consider Mandana to be good person. Well! Well! With all the fights the two have been having lately, it was obvious that the two would reach their breaking point eventually. With just one day left to go and with all the ‘tamasha ‘going on the house, we can only wait and watch to see what happens next. Until then, this is me signing off.

Bigg Boss Khabri