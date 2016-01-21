posted by Admin, last updated on January 21st, 2016 at 3:06 pm

Wohoooo! Just three days left to go for the blockbuster finale. I am really excited to find out who will bag the grand prize. The same excitement is resonating throughout the entire house and to keep the atmosphere pumping with energy, Bigg Boss decided to give the housemates a little surprise of his own. He gave two of the housemates the chance to go outside the house and interact with the audience and appeal for their votes. I bet you must be really curious to know who the fortunate two were. The two lucky housemates who got the chance to fulfill their dream were Rochelle and Rishabh. I bet on hearing this, the remaining two inmates must have been filled with envy. It’s fair enough for them to feel that way considering this was a huge opportunity before the finals. Rishabh and Rochelle looked super excited as they stood inside a cage in a mall full of people cheering them and wishing them all the luck for the finale. Each of the two amidst all the noise tried their level best to pull the audience towards themselves. Everyone looked super-excited to see the housemates live and interacting with them. Gosh! It was some sight. The energy was simply mesmerizing. Who finally reaps the benefits of this appeal, that only time will tell. Until then, keep watching and don’t forget to for your favorite.

