Bigg Boss 9, Day 10: Now why did captain Vikas apologized to Rochelle?

posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 21st, 2015 at 1:32 pm

As far as arguments and fights go, it is rare to see a person accepting his fault and apologizing for what he/she did, especially in the Bigg Boss house. But that once in a blue moon chance does come sometimes.

On day 9 of the show, Vikas got into a war of words with Rochelle. He stated that while everyone was working hard for the ‘Lagaan’ task, she went into the kitchen and started eating before everyone else. Vikas got angry coz some members were working their ass of so that they could earn enough coins for everyone, but Rochelle did not care to wait for them. However, she on the other hand, denied all his allegations.

The fight continued on day 10, but just when things start to getting ugly, Vikas noticed it and apologized for his words. He ate up his anger and self-respect, so that the issue doesn’t become big. Well, it seems like he’s got a big heart.

But will Rochelle accept his apology or will we enter into the cold war era again? To know more, stay tuned to Bigg Boss 9.

Bigg Boss Khabri!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with