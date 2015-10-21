posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on October 21st, 2015 at 1:32 pm

As far as arguments and fights go, it is rare to see a person accepting his fault and apologizing for what he/she did, especially in the Bigg Boss house. But that once in a blue moon chance does come sometimes.

On day 9 of the show, Vikas got into a war of words with Rochelle. He stated that while everyone was working hard for the ‘Lagaan’ task, she went into the kitchen and started eating before everyone else. Vikas got angry coz some members were working their ass of so that they could earn enough coins for everyone, but Rochelle did not care to wait for them. However, she on the other hand, denied all his allegations.

The fight continued on day 10, but just when things start to getting ugly, Vikas noticed it and apologized for his words. He ate up his anger and self-respect, so that the issue doesn’t become big. Well, it seems like he’s got a big heart.

But will Rochelle accept his apology or will we enter into the cold war era again? To know more, stay tuned to Bigg Boss 9.

Bigg Boss Khabri!