Bigg Boss 11: Zoya and Tiger to come together on stage this Weekend Ka Vaar!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 1st, 2017 at 5:29 pm

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to release on 22nd of December!

 

 

And this Weekend Ka Vaar can’t get more exciting after knowing that Salman’s co-star in the movie, Katrina Kaif will be visiting the Bigg Boss house!

 

The peppy track from the movie ‘Swag Se Swagat’ is already winning hearts of the fans out there and what magic this wonderful duo spills on the Bigg Boss stage is something we are dying to watch!

 

We love this on-screen super hit Jodi and can’t wait for the weekend. How about you?

 

 

Stay tuned!


