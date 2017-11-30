posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 30th, 2017 at 12:51 pm

Tonight’s decision of who will be going to kaalkothri won’t be easy. As soon as Bigg Boss announces to have a mutual decision on deciding who should be going for the punishment of being in jail this week, housemates start pouring in their opinions.

The main ones who get targeted are – Bandgi, Puneesh and Arshi. However, Bandgi gets totally miffed on hearing her name she says it was because of her that their team won the task so people shouldn’t even think of giving her name.

Puneesh on the other hand gets equally irked after knowing the housemates are taking his name one after the other. The duo discuss how clearly everyone wants them to be in the prison, however they disagree to this and declare they won’t abide by the decision.

Puneesh continues talking against Akash and compares him to previous season’s contestant, Swami Om.

Bandgi defending herself says she already had to go through a lot during the last luxury budget task, why should she be in prison for more torture!

Finally they both decide they wouldn’t be going to jail come what may!

What will happen then? Watch the episode tonight!