Bigg Boss 11: 'We are not going to jail' say Bandgi and Puneesh!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 30th, 2017 at 12:51 pm

Tonight’s decision of who will be going to kaalkothri won’t be easy. As soon as Bigg Boss announces to have a mutual decision on deciding who should be going for the punishment of being in jail this week, housemates start pouring in their opinions.

 

IMG_9077

 

 

The main ones who get targeted are – Bandgi, Puneesh and Arshi. However, Bandgi gets totally miffed on hearing her name she says it was because of her that their team won the task so people shouldn’t even think of giving her name.

 

IMG_9147

 

 

Puneesh on the other hand gets equally irked after knowing the housemates are taking his name one after the other.  The duo discuss how clearly everyone wants them to be in the prison, however they disagree to this and declare they won’t abide by the decision.

 

 

IMG_9080

 

 

Puneesh continues talking against Akash and compares him to previous season’s contestant, Swami Om.

 

 

Bandgi defending herself says she already had to go through a lot during the last luxury budget task, why should she be in prison for more torture!

 

14

 

 

Finally they both decide they wouldn’t be going to jail come what may!

 

12

 

 

What will happen then? Watch the episode tonight!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with