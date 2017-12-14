Bigg Boss 11: Vikas gets extremely upset with Priyank's behavior!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 14th, 2017 at 12:07 pm

Whether we call it brotherhood or friendship, Vikas and Priyank’s equation is getting bad day after day. Both the men at individual level have complaints towards each other which have erupted over the weeks in the Bigg Boss house.

 

3

 

 

In the last luxury budget task, ‘BB Lab’ we saw how the duo left no stone unturned to tell bitter things about each other using the task as an opportunity to do so.

 

7

 

 

Even in tonight’s episode we will see how Vikas got upset after Priyank used a term to tease him. The term Vikas is emotionally attached with. While Arshi was narrating about her conversation with Priyank  with Vikas, Vikas got extremely agitated at this and said that Priyank doesn’t know how to value or respect others, he also complained how he made fun of things which are serious for him.

 

10

 

 

Unable to control his anger further Vikas went ahead and confronted Priyank asking him to stay off from his matters. He blasted out saying that to be in the game he has time and again misbehaved. Priyank on the other hand said Vikas has gone crazy.

 

21

 

 

The duo who was friends once upon a time is facing rough times now. Is this the end of this friendship or things will get better soon?

 

 

Know the full story tonight!


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with