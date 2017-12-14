posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 14th, 2017 at 12:07 pm

Whether we call it brotherhood or friendship, Vikas and Priyank’s equation is getting bad day after day. Both the men at individual level have complaints towards each other which have erupted over the weeks in the Bigg Boss house.

In the last luxury budget task, ‘BB Lab’ we saw how the duo left no stone unturned to tell bitter things about each other using the task as an opportunity to do so.

Even in tonight’s episode we will see how Vikas got upset after Priyank used a term to tease him. The term Vikas is emotionally attached with. While Arshi was narrating about her conversation with Priyank with Vikas, Vikas got extremely agitated at this and said that Priyank doesn’t know how to value or respect others, he also complained how he made fun of things which are serious for him.

Unable to control his anger further Vikas went ahead and confronted Priyank asking him to stay off from his matters. He blasted out saying that to be in the game he has time and again misbehaved. Priyank on the other hand said Vikas has gone crazy.

The duo who was friends once upon a time is facing rough times now. Is this the end of this friendship or things will get better soon?

