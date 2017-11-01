posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 1st, 2017 at 3:44 pm

Very recently we started feeling that Vikas and Shilpa have started mending their bitter relationship, forgetting everything that happened in the past. But doesn’t look like the things have settled down yet.

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 we will witness how Shilpa and Vikas get into a fight once again after the former tries fleeing away with Vikas’s money. In the process she pounces on Vikas which makes him alert and prevents her from doing so. Shilpa shouts back saying he can’t get physical. The housemates rush at the scene and the supporters take Vikas’ side telling she provoked him in doing so.

The fight continues even after that, as they both keep blabbering against each other.

With the whole scene as it looked like the duo took turns in bringing out the hidden anger against each other from the past.

Do you feel they both will ever become friends in real sense?