Bigg Boss 11: Tonight's nominations will show the selfish & selfless sides of housemates!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 30th, 2017 at 6:07 pm

It’s the time for nominations once again on Bigg Boss 11. Tonight’s nomination will be a complete entertainer, as Bigg Boss would ask housemates to team up in pairs.

 

nom1

 

 

Each pair of housemates will be then called in the confession room. The mazedaar twist will be to see their reactions when Bigg Boss asks each duo to decide amongst themselves who will be nominated and who will go safe this week.

 

Now the interesting bit would be when the housemates show their selfish and selfless sides.

17

 

 

Tonight housemates will have to show what’s  actually there in their hearts.  The awkwardness of willing to make oneself safe will also be evident on many faces.

 

 

But overall an exciting episode coming your way!

 

 

Do watch who become the heroes of tonight’s nominations!

 

 

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with