posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 30th, 2017 at 6:07 pm

It’s the time for nominations once again on Bigg Boss 11. Tonight’s nomination will be a complete entertainer, as Bigg Boss would ask housemates to team up in pairs.

Each pair of housemates will be then called in the confession room. The mazedaar twist will be to see their reactions when Bigg Boss asks each duo to decide amongst themselves who will be nominated and who will go safe this week.

Now the interesting bit would be when the housemates show their selfish and selfless sides.

Tonight housemates will have to show what’s actually there in their hearts. The awkwardness of willing to make oneself safe will also be evident on many faces.

But overall an exciting episode coming your way!

Do watch who become the heroes of tonight’s nominations!