Bigg Boss 11: Some interesting dialogues by the housemates!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 31st, 2017 at 12:51 pm

Bigg Boss season 11 has been entertaining the viewers from its very first day. The show has completed one month today and by now the audience has got all the more familiar with the gharwaalez and their personalities.

 

4

 

So far the bonds the housemates share with each other in the Bigg Boss house have been sweet, sour and tangy. A lot happened over the span of just one month.

 

The main reason why the show is too interesting to watch is because of people’s reactions on different situations, their ideologies that are often reflected as they speak.

 

 

Let us go through some statements that were recently made by these ghawaalez

 

“Mere liye Priyank bohot galat time pe aaya hai” – Vikas to Hiten.

 

IMG_0624

 

 

“Meri ladaai main khud ladungi, tumhaari ladaai tum ladoge” – Hina to Vikas.

 

IMG_0634

 

 

“Arshi Khan ke saath main akeli hun jissne ladaai nahi ki” – Benafsha to Shilpa

 

12

 

 

“Tu meri mummy hai” – Akash to Shilpa.

 

IMG_9058

 

 

“Hina apne aap ko samajhti kya hai” – Akash to Arshi and Puneesh.

 

IMG_9252

 

 

“Main badttameez nahi hun” – Jyoti to the housemates.

 

IMG_9692

 

 

Keep watching this space for  more!

 


﻿

