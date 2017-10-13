posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 13th, 2017 at 12:35 pm

The week has been too heavy for the housemates who went through and showed us various unexpected happenings in the Bigg Boss house. The season has been entertaining since day one!

Especially after the members from the neighborhood joined in the game we saw the dice reversal happening in the house. Few things were truly surprising!

Tonight, film and television actress Sargun Mehta and Bigg Boss last season’s finalist Manu Punjabi will be visiting the Bigg Boss house along with news correspondent Saurabh Sharma for ‘Friday Ka Faisla’. The trio will get involved into a discussion about the housemates and the kind of game they are playing. Each one would be sharing their opinion on every gharwala.

Let’s see if we as audience agree with the panelists tonight! This is going to be really exciting!