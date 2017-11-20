Bigg Boss 11: Sapna and Shilpa get into a fight after Akash adds fuel!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 20th, 2017 at 12:34 pm

It all started after Akash complained to Sapna that Shilpa was talking bad about her. He said how the latter was mentioning that she would show Sapna what she is!

 

14

 

 

Sapna losing her cool went up to Shilpa confronting her and asked her what she wanted to prove! Shilpa said that things were being exaggerated and she didn’t quote that. Sapna called Akash and questioned him to say what he heard, to which Akash said that Shilpa was saying that if Sapna talks against Arshi she will show Sapna what she is!

 

15

 

 

This further led to the argument between the Sapna and Shilpa.

 

 

Shilpa ultimately opened up her mouth saying Sapna has two sets of teeth, one to chew and the other to show off.

 

18

 

 

Did this statement lead to a further rage?

 

 

Watch tonight!


﻿

