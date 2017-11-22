Bigg Boss 11: Sapna and Puneesh go totally against each other in tonight's episode.

This all started after Sapna during the task was quoted saying Bandgi “Arshi ka parivaar hi sab karta hai”. Bandgi on the hand points out something to which Sapna disagrees. Bandgi has a point saying one cannot blame someone if in response the other has done something equally wrong.

 

IMG_7012

 

 

Sapna remembered how Hina told her to speak up in between when she feels she is going weak. Sapna started opening up one issue after the other in support of her team. This led to an argument between the two judges.

 

23

 

 

Then suddenly Sapna says how Puneesh talks in a wrong manner, this triggers Puneesh and he asks Sapna about when that happened. Sapna says if Puneesh can talk behind the backs she can openly talk about him. Puneesh says that Sapna is the ‘Don’ of the house and that he should touch her feet.

 

22

 

 

This argument soon gets heated.

 

Bandgi tells Sapna not to come in between her and Puneesh, and Sapna replies saying if they will come in her matters then she definitely would!

 

21

 

 

What will be at the end of this fight?

 

 

To know watch the exclusive episode tonight!


﻿

