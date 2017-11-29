posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 29th, 2017 at 12:32 pm

Equations in the Bigg Boss house have been changing on a daily basis. At one place where we expect things may settle down soon the very next moment brings in a new tension in the house.

We all saw how during the current luxury budget task Hina and her team mates took turns to torture the ‘daanavs’ (as per the task requirements) and this obviously in some way triggered the personal grudge amongst them towards each other.

Tonight we will see how Hiten goes berserk after someone from Hina’s team steals his trimmer. The former goes mad at this and alleges someone from Priyank’s team has only done this. Eventually Hiten catches hold of Luv saying he did it. Hiten’s anger goes out of control and he warns everyone to dare not touch his personal belongings!

Is it Luv who has done it? Or someone else from his team?

Watch the drama unfold tonight!