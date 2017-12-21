Bigg Boss 11: Priyank takes a stand for Vikas against Hina!

Vikas and Priyank have been good friends in the past, although their friendship has seen several rough patches in the Bigg Boss house, they’ve still got back together again and again.

 

This time yet again Priyank takes a firm stand for Vikas after Hina taunts on his dressing.

 

 

Vikas who got irked and hurt by Hina’s joke burst into tears.

 

This episode also led to a heated argument between Priyank and Hina, where Priyank said that both Hina and Vikas are his good friends but at that particular moment what Hina did was totally wrong.

 

This annoyed Hina and she asked Priyank to go to Vikas. Priyank got so upset seeing Vikas cry that he declared he wouldn’t be talking to Hina anymore.

 

 

Is this the end of their friendship that got strengthened in the Bigg Boss house this season?

 

 

Watch tonight.


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

