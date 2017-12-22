posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 22nd, 2017 at 5:30 pm

So our khabri, Pinky Padosan recently shared how Arshi, Vikas and Priyank were found discussing something really interesting in the presence of Vikas.

Priyank and Arshi were heard discussing about their recent dreams in the Bigg Boss house. Priyank went on saying that he dreamt that he got a power in the Bigg Boss house due to which he is asked to make a decision of making one person stay in Bigg Boss house out of Vikas and Hina. Priyank grinned as he said that. He further said that he got into big dilemma due to this and then suddenly his dream broke.

Whereas, Arshi shared that Hiten came back in the Bigg Boss house and told her that she has got really famous outside.

Ummm….just imagine if these dreams came true!

