Bigg Boss 11: Luv and Lucinda get targeted for the nominations tonight.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 16th, 2017 at 1:11 pm

Last week we saw how the housemates got clever enough to recognize the true identities of their neighbors who entered the house. Hence failing in their task that Bigg Boss had given them. This also meant that the following week they would also be part of the nominations like other housemates.

 

 

IMG_9249

 

 

Tonight the nominations will be really interesting to watch, as before the housemates nominate each other, the nominations out of four neighbors would take place, and the housemates would call out the name of that neighbor whom they want to be nominated with valid reasons. We will see the conical flasks having four different colored water on each padosi’s name and then the same flask will be dropped on the name of the particular padosi.

 

 

IMG_9251

 

 

Luv and Lucinda will be seen as the targets from the neighbors’ side tonight.

 

 

Who else do you think will be nominated in tonight’s episode?

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with