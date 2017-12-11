posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 11th, 2017 at 4:26 pm

It all started late at night when Hina, Priyank and Luv were having a conversation. Hina asked Luv to share some news to which Luv responded saying he cannot because the topic is about him and he isn’t comfortable sharing it. Hina said that nothing should remain hidden between the three friends but Luv remained adamant.

Priyank a little miffed at this answered him back saying then he shouldn’t even expect things; this led to a war of words between the two friends.

Hina looking at the situation getting severe tried coming in between the two, she tried making both of them understand but seemingly things weren’t okay like before between Luv and Priyank.

Hina really tired at the end of it said how people cite an example of their friendship outside the Bigg Boss house and this is what is happening now!

What will ultimately happen?

Do watch tonight!

