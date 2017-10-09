posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 9th, 2017 at 1:00 pm

There isn’t a day in the Bigg Boss house that goes without a verbal spat between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta. Tonight we will once again witness, how Shilpa annoys Vikas through the taunts in her song. An agitated Vikas starts throwing eggs in anger. This act of Vikas turns off the housemates and they ask him not to include food items in any kind of fights. As this is a matter of disrespecting the food also this brings in trouble for the housemates who receive limited amount of food items weekly.

Hina, Hiten and Puneesh take a stand against this. In the meanwhile Sapna who is also present at the scene criticizes Shilpa for her irritating behavior, to which Shilpa says she shouldn’t be having problems as she isn’t saying anything to her.

Later during the day both Vikas and Shilpa are seen challenging each other that if the other touches one or gets physical in any manner the repercussions would be really bad. Unable to control anger both start poking each other with finger while shouting at the top of their voices. Jyoti who sees the matter going out of control tries to come in between and distance them.

However this doesn’t help much.

Is there something big which is going to happen in the Bigg Boss house tonight?

