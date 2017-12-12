posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 12th, 2017 at 1:19 pm

Robots’ reactions will be the highlight tonight in the ‘BB Lab’task.

Akash, Hina and Priyank will hear things about them which might not have been heard or told before. Shilpa, Vikas, Luv and Arshi try giving their best in the task, and certainly after knowing that evoking different emotions in others isn’t an easy job. However the workers stay in high spirits while the robots remain quiet.

To give a little bit of hint, Akash hears things like he cannot become the winner just by rapping and that he doesn’t value the term ‘Maa’,adding to that Akash also hears that he is extremely silly also how he should prove that he is a real tennis champion. One of the workers also says the ZERO should have been written on his forehead. But will all of this irk Akash or he will believe it’s just a game?

On the other hand Shilpa calls Hina a real actress and the most thankless person in the Bigg Boss house. Arshi while trying to make her cry says that Hina can cry at the drop the hat even by just a mere mention of her boyfriend Ro’s name. Does this make Hina cry actually?

Also watch tonight’s episode to know what happens after Arshi trying to trigger Priyank in an attempt to make him cry says that Priyank was totally broken the day he missed his mother the most!

Well this is just a little out of what’s coming up tonight! Don’t forget tuning in for this unique luxury budget task.

Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!