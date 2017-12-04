Bigg Boss 11: Hina has issues with Luv and Priyank?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 4th, 2017 at 12:48 pm

In the latest development in the Bigg Boss house it is known that Hina is now having problems with good friends, Luv and Priyank.

 

 

Tonight in the episode we will watch Priyank and Luv talking about Hina. The boys mention how Hina got upset because of them. Luv says that Hina was mentioning that they shouldn’t be talking something about her which might hamper her image as a celebrity on a national television, especially pointing at her good friends!

 

22

 

 

On the other hand, Priyank makes a point saying Hina is insecure about certain things and he believes in it. Priyank also insists Luv to talk to her and solve the matter as he isn’t talking to her currently. He also says he wouldn’t approach her first either. Luv in his response says that Hina isn’t even talking to him.

 

 

Both Luv and Priyank mutually decide they will talk to her when she feels like. The latter even states that in friendship there are ways how things can be communicated in case there are problems, and that Hina didn’t even do that at one of the instances.

 

 

Know about the whole matter by watching tonight’s episode. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with