Bigg Boss 11: Feathers ruffle between the gharwaalez and padosis on the very first day!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 2nd, 2017 at 6:22 pm

In the launch episode we saw how contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta had a showdown in front of everyone. The two recalled the sourness they have for each other because of an incident that happened in the past concerning their profession. Now this was totally not expected and certainly never happened before in the history of Bigg Boss seasons.

 

This would continue in tonight’s episode too and one should not miss this!

 

Following that in tonight’s episode we will see a lot of drama happening when gharwaalez would feel annoyed after Padosis would ask them to cook for them!

 

 

What exactly happens that makes gharwaalez lose their cool when the neighbors ask them to cook? What goes wrong?

 

 

Catch all the action in tonight’s episode!


