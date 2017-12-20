posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 20th, 2017 at 1:14 pm

With 12th week running in the Bigg Boss house the current luxury budget task ‘BB Poultry’ farm plays an important role.

The task will eventually determine who will be the final contenders for next captaincy, and since captaincy is another form of immunity in the Bigg Boss nobody wants to lose in this game.

Tonight we will witness how a kind of tug and war happens during the task in order to have the golden egg. Vikas and his supporters try saving a golden egg of a housemate whom they want to see as a contender for captaincy, while Hina and few other housemates including Shilpa try taking it away.

During this struggle Hina gets pushed and blames Vikas for this. Hina says Vikas cannot do this and in response Vikas says he will do it if the opposition is doing the same, however Hina and Shilpa say that as per the task they are supposed to do it but Vikas remains adamant. He also says that Hina takes undue advantage of being a lady and also that she acts wrongly and then says sorry. Hina in her response says calls it dirty.

At this juncture Vikas and Hina play the task quite aggressively, but luck will be on whose favor we need to wait and watch.

Tune in tonight for the full drama!

Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!