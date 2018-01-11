Bigg Boss 11: Dictator Vikas orders Shilpa to feed him 'Rabdi'!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 11th, 2018 at 12:33 pm

The task in ‘Vikas City’ gets super entertaining after dictator Vikas orders Shilpa to wear a Saree. Shilpa abides by his order.

 

19

 

 

This doesn’t end here, Vikas also asks Shilpa to feed him the Rabdi she made that too by her own hands. In return Vikas also feeds her the same. He is all praises for Shilpa.

 

23

 

 

Hilarious bit is seeing Puneesh holding on the tray as Shilpa feeds Vikas and the latter relishes on the Rabdi. The two even jokingly tell each other about the torture they faced by each other during the initial phase of the show.

 

26

 

 

As Shilpa laughs she tells Bigg Boss Yeh Kuch Zyada Ho Raha (This is a bit too much). Vikas laughs and says Main aapko itna pyaar dunga, bohot pyaar (I will give you lots of love).

 

25

 

 

Would you even this of missing this tonight? 

 

Read more about tonight's task - Vikas City


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

﻿

