Bigg Boss 11: Dhinchak Pooja gives up on the luxury budget task!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 25th, 2017 at 1:07 pm

Khul Ja Sim Sim task doesn’t seems as easy as it looks. On the second day of the task new entrant in the Bigg Boss house, Dhinchak Pooja complained about not being able to take it anymore as her body wasn’t supporting the same.  She said she would anyways be put in jail for being the worst performer, however Hina asked her to avoid people who encouraged her to give up. She also warned her about the people using the strategy to do so.

1

 

Later during the day Pooja bitterly cried expressing she isn’t used to all of this and she could collapse if she would continue this way. Shilpa and Akash tried pacifying her.

 

IMG_3613

 

 

Pooja was okay a little while later and shared how she isn’t used to household chores and gets everything on the platter.

 

6

 

 

Do watch full drama unfold in the Bigg Boss house tonight.

 


