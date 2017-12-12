posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 12th, 2017 at 12:31 pm

Every passing week in the Bigg Boss house is making the scenario increasingly intense. The luxury budget task this week has been designed in a way so that the housemates are forced to reveal their true emotions in front of others.

The task is called – BB Lab. As per the task Vikas, Shilpa, Arshi and Luv will be the workers of the lab, while Hina, Akash, Priyank and Hiten will be the robots. The job of the workers will be to try bringing out one given emotion out of the robots every time after there is a robotic sound played in the Bigg Boss house.

The workers will make most of it during this task to express what they genuinely feel about those housemates (robots) especially while trying to draw forth anger from the robots!

At one of the instances, when Vikas gets his chance to make them angry he blurts out things against Hina and Priyank. Same thing happens with Akash. But whether the workers get successful making the robots angry this way or not is something we all need to watch.

