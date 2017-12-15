posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 15th, 2017 at 12:33 pm

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 is going to be truly intriguing as the housemates will get to see one by one what others spoke behind their backs.

Starting with Arshi, after she watches the footage where Hina, Luv, Priyank and Benafsha were seen commenting about Arshi’s dressing, Arshi tells Hina that she got to know the whole truth.

Bigg Boss exposed the truth in front of her revealing that in no way Hina was true while she was claiming during the BB court task that she discussed about Arshi’s dressing only with Benafsha. Adding further Arshi said she saw both the clips wherein in one the actual incident happened and the other where Hina was clearing telling a lie about it.

What will Hina say in her response? Watch the interesting story tonight!

Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!