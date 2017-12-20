Bigg Boss 11: Arshi tries her best to ensure Shilpa's golden egg is thrown in the swimming pool.

When its turn for Shilpa’s golden egg, Vikas, Puneesh and Hina come shields protecting the egg, however Arshi tries taking the egg away. Arshi tries really hard but Hina keeps telling ‘Kuch nahi kar sakti wo’.

 

Vikas on the other hand tries making Arshi understand that Shilpa should be given a chance to become a contender for captaincy. Arshi continues struggling for the egg. Arshi says she thinks this (Shilpa) contender isn’t strong for captaincy. Vikas in response says that if Shilpa isn’t capable enough to be a captain of the Bigg Boss house then she automatically will lose in the task.

 

Akash teases Arshi saying she doesn’t have the required strength to win at this.

 

Ultimately what do you think will happen? Will Shilpa once again lose the chance for captaincy?

 

 

Are Hina and Shilpa getting closer? Will this be a beginning of a new friendship in the Bigg Boss house?

 

 

Watch full episode tonight!


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

