posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 11th, 2017 at 3:51 pm

Tonight’s nominations will be really interesting, as the housemates would be divided into two teams – Red and Blue.

The garden area will have a tree having blue and red colored apples with respective team member’s picture on each apple. Both the teams have to try saving maximum apples from their teams.

During the day, after the sound of gong is played at different times, Arshi will have to go and remove or break one apple each time from the tree giving reasons, which will result into that person getting nominated for the week.

This clearly means that the housemates will have to convince Arshi in order to save maximum members from their team from getting nominated.

Who do you think Arshi will target tonight?

Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!