Bigg Boss 11: And the three chosen contenders for next captaincy are..

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 29th, 2017 at 5:23 pm

In tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar we will witness the three chosen contenders who will fight for next week’s captaincy.

 

Bigg Boss announces that the last luxury budget task, Khul Ja Sim Sim’s winners – Team Blue and the task supervisor, Luv Tyagi will be eligible to give their names for  the next captaincy. Precisely, 3 names out of these should come to Bigg Boss after a mutual decision made by the housemates.

 

 

cap1

 

 

As the members get into discussion calling out names like Luv, Bandgi and Akash who could be best out of the rest, Hina is under an opinion that Akash isn’t fit to be a captain. Where others are okay and believe Akash should be given a chance Hina feels otherwise. This really upsets Akash and he gets into an argument.

 

cap 3

 

 

But finally what’s going to happen? Who will be the chosen three?

 

Any guesses?

 

Watch everything tonight!

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with