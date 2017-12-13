posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 13th, 2017 at 6:11 pm

Good friends these days Akash and Arshi had a secret conversation wherein the former advised Arshi to become friends with Shilpa as the time is right. Akash also added saying that even Shilpa has somewhere got ready for the same and Arshi should make most of this moment.

Akash said that Arshi performed really well in the latest task and the time has come when she should of reconciling with Shilpa.

From the perspective of game as well Akash insisted that she should be good from now on to which Arshi responded saying that she believes she would go till the end in this game.

Arshi further said that Shilpa cannot stay without either her or Akash for a longer time and she knows it.

Is this a truth? Is this another strategy to go further in this game?

Stay tuned to know!

