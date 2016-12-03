posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 3rd, 2016 at 4:26 pm

The captaincy task created a lot chaos in the Bigg Boss 10 house. Both Manveer and Gaurav were competing against each other and during the task, Manveer got injured. Gaurav overlooked this situation and continued to carry out his task.

This action taken by Gaurav, who otherwise appears to always be around at the need of the hour, shocked the housemates. His conduct was coded unacceptable by them. They are of the opinion that the spirit of the task should not curb the humanity within a person. Manu goes on to say that it was a well planned strategy from Gaurav's team to disrupt the game and create a havoc. He pins down Bani on the same. Bani goes on to defend herself and says she didn't take any such step that would go beyond the decorum of the task. This leads to a further argument between the two.



Tune in tonight at 9PM to see how this matter boils up on Bigg Boss 10 tonight!