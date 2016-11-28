posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 28th, 2016 at 5:26 pm

Bigg Boss decided to tone down the doom of nominations last week, but this week, the nominated contestants will have compete neck to neck with the challengers that arrived last night in the house.

The Dome Task is about the nominated contestant and the challengers being put up in the dome. 4 pairs, 1 task, the one that leaves, the nomination will decide the fate of their stay.

This has rattled the contestants and they get into a serious discussion about their game strategy. The housemates start dishing out ideas as to how they can stay safe. Moreover, the ones who are safe and are not a part of this task begin to pool in their inputs too.

Well, this race has a different run to win, no starting lines and finishing lines. It's all about stepping in and no exit, in order to emerge victorious in the Game of Domes!