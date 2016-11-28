Bigg Boss 10: The plotting to win the Dome Task begins

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 28th, 2016 at 5:26 pm

Bigg Boss decided to tone down the doom of nominations last week, but this week, the nominated contestants will have compete neck to neck with the challengers that arrived last night in the house. 
The Dome Task is about the nominated contestant and the challengers being put up in the dome. 4 pairs, 1 task, the one that leaves, the nomination will decide the fate of their stay. 

 

PIC 26

 

This has rattled the contestants and they get into a serious discussion about their game strategy. The housemates start dishing out ideas as to how they can stay safe. Moreover, the ones who are safe and are not a part of this task begin to pool in their inputs too. 

PIC 32

 

PIC 33

 

PIC 35

 

PIC 36

 

PIC 37

 

PIC 38

 

PIC 40

 

PIC 41

 

Well, this race has a different run to win, no starting lines and finishing lines. It's all about stepping in and no exit, in order to emerge victorious in the Game of Domes! Tune in tonight at 10.30PM to see what happens in this task!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with