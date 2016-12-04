Bigg Boss 10: The 'Befikre' stars Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor join Salman Khan for Weekend ka Vaar!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 4th, 2016 at 1:15 pm

Tonight, the super energetic Ranveer Singh and beautiful Vaani Kapoor join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 10 Weekend ka Vaar.

 

IMG_2487

 

After having a gala time with the housemates in the Bigg Boss house, the ‘Befikre’ actors get into some fun conversation with none other than, Salman Khan. When asked about the most interesting contestant on Bigg Boss 10, Ranveer says, ‘Yeh Swami ji kya cheez hai bhai!’ He also goes on to mimic our very own Swami Om when Salman asks him to and believe it or not, he is bang on with it!

 

PIC 32

 

PIC 34

 

PIC 35

 

PIC 36

 

PIC 37

 

PIC 41

 

Taking the mimicry act further ahead, Ranveer perfectly imitates some of the Bollywood’s superstars. They also engage in a fun game of identifying the actors in a picture.

 

PIC 42

 

PIC 43

 

The ‘Befikre’ stars definitely add to the entertainment quotient of Bigg Boss 10 and take it on an all new level. Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 9PM for more fun and entertainment!


