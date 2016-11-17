Bigg Boss 10: Tales of Rebirth with Swami Om

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 17th, 2016 at 2:08 pm

Swami Om is a complete entertainer on this show. He can never fail to grab our attention with all his crazy activities and stories. Once again, get ready to her some fantastic tales from Swami Om's life. Lopa had asked Swami Om about his beliefs on rebirth so he goes on to share an interesting insight from his life withGaurav, Rahul and Lopa. While it may just be a story for us, Swami Ji is narrating this entire episode like a katha to them. 

This looks like some fascinating fun for today. Tune into Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM , to listen to this katha at the dining table!


﻿

