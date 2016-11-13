posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 13th, 2016 at 1:48 pm

Swami Om is back in the Bigg Boss house and this time in better form than before. On Weekend ka Vaar, VJ Andy asks him for some ‘Vishesh Tippani’ about his future to which Swami Om replies that he is not an astrologer. But the real deal is when Tannisha straightaway asks him, ‘Aap jhooth kyun bolte ho?’ and he replies that ‘Everything is fair in love and war.’ He adds that he is playing a game and he would push all his limits to win it.

Swami ji’s change of approach takes everyone by surprise and Salman can’t help but say that he simply loves Swami Om! Now that’s some fandom, isn’t it? Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 9PM for all this and more.