posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 24th, 2016 at 5:02 pm

Yesterday, the BB gold mine task was given out to the housemates and as a part of the task the contestants are suppose to dig out the riches and hand them over to Captain Rohan. If successful, Rohan will continue to remain the Captain for the week. But the secret task, requires Lopa and Manu to steal the riches so that they can compete to become the Captains for the week.

The task continues even today and some of the items deposited in the treasury are missing. Rohan begins to ask around and check pockets. Swami Om says, he should check Rahul's pockets. This certainly doesn't go down well with Rahul and he blasts at Swami Om and tells him to think hard before speaking such ridiculous things. Hell breaks lose and war of words take over their tongues.





Looks like a volcano is going to erupt in the Bigg Boss 10 house tonight at 10.30PM!