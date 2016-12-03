Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om and Lopa Groove to Tune Maari Enteriyaan

This week the energy levels in the house have seen its highs and lows given the line of tasks the contestants were given to perform. With the entry of the wild cards, things have taken an interesting turn here. However, few things retain their element. One such unique contestant in the house from day one is Swami Om. 
Tonight, Swami Om gets his foot tapping on a peppy bollywood number- Tune Maari Entriyaan with Lopa! You have got to see his cool dance moves. We can bet Swami Om can give a tough fight to anyone in a dance competition too!

 

PIC 04 (2)

 

PIC 05 (2)
PIC 06 (1)

PIC 10 (1)
PIC 12 (1)

Tune in tonight at 9PM to catch his buzzing performance!


﻿

