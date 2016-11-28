Bigg Boss 10: Swami adds some more swag to his fashion quotient

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 28th, 2016 at 1:28 pm

Despite the several controversies, Swami Om has managed to retain this element of entertainment. Be it his way of speaking, his dancing style or his fashion quotient, Swami Om is just about red-dy for it all. Tonight on Bigg Boss, Lopamudra, the lady of absolute grace and elegance in the house is out to display her talent.
She will give Swami Om a makeover. A beard trim will add a whole new swag to his image. 

PIC 10

 

PIC 11

 

PIC 12

 

PIC 13

 

PIC 14

 

PIC 15

 

PIC 17

 

PIC 19

 

PIC 21

 

PIC 22

 

Get ready to greet Swami-handsome-Om, tonight on Bigg Boss at 10.30PM!                        


