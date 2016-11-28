posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 28th, 2016 at 1:28 pm

Despite the several controversies, Swami Om has managed to retain this element of entertainment. Be it his way of speaking, his dancing style or his fashion quotient, Swami Om is just about red-dy for it all. Tonight on Bigg Boss, Lopamudra, the lady of absolute grace and elegance in the house is out to display her talent.

She will give Swami Om a makeover. A beard trim will add a whole new swag to his image.

Get ready to greet Swami-handsome-Om, tonight on Bigg Boss at 10.30PM!