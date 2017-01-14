posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 14th, 2017 at 2:51 pm

When we think of the song ‘Do you wanna partner’ the only two superstars who come to our mind are Salman Khan and Govinda. This Jodi has always been a super hit among st the audience! As when the two come together the audience gets a total package of entertainment. And we bet this time when you see Govinda coming on Weekend Ka Vaar, things will be as similar and will set your mood right to make a perfect weekend. You have to watch them together sharing the same stage.

To add cherry on cake we will also have Govinda’s nephew Krishna Abhishek joining in along with Bharti Singh, to de-stress the whole environment in the Bigg Boss house and spill lots of laughter around. It would be refreshing to see Bharti entering the Bigg Boss house and putting smiles on many frowning faces. Isn’t it much needed? We have to wait and watch what will she do inside.

So, after knowing all of this, do you think you can skip tonight’s episode?

Tune in to Weekend Ka Vaar at 9 PM tonight!