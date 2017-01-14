Bigg Boss 10: Read To Know Who Are The Special Guests Tonight On Weekend Ka Vaar

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 14th, 2017 at 2:51 pm

When we think of the song ‘Do you wanna partner’ the only two superstars who come to our mind are Salman Khan and Govinda. This Jodi has always been a super hit among st the audience! As when the two come together the audience gets a total package of entertainment. And we bet this time when you see Govinda coming on Weekend Ka Vaar, things will be as similar and will set your mood right to make a perfect weekend. You have to watch them together sharing the same stage.

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-14 at 7.04.44 PM

 

 

To add cherry on cake we will also have Govinda’s nephew Krishna Abhishek joining in along with Bharti Singh, to de-stress the whole environment in the Bigg Boss house and spill lots of laughter around. It would be refreshing to see Bharti entering the Bigg Boss house and putting smiles on many frowning faces. Isn’t it much needed? We have to wait and watch what will she do inside.

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-14 at 7.04.44 PM (1)

 

 

So, after knowing all of this, do you think you can skip tonight’s episode?

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-01-14 at 7.04.47 PM

 

 

Tune in to Weekend Ka Vaar at 9 PM tonight!


