posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 14th, 2017 at 3:29 pm

Manu has been one of the housemates who has said things and has always thought of himself being a winner of the show. In fact during the last luxury budget task, Rohan pointed out what Manu has been ignorant about, one of those being him talking too much and making lots of gossips.

In tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar we will see Salman asking Manu about Bani doing ‘Idhar ki baatein udhar’, he points out saying that more than Bani it is Manu himself who gossips more. It will be interesting to see what Manu has to say about it. Will he have valid points to defend himself?

This weekend Lopamudra would be elected to sit on the ‘Khalnayak Ki Kursi’, just wait and watch what happens during that.

There are too many events in tonight’s episode that will keep you thoroughly engrossed!

Watch Bigg Boss 10, Weekend Ka Vaar tonight at 9 PM!