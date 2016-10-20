Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami wants Monalisa to get an offer from Hollywood!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 20th, 2016 at 5:50 pm

First two contestants to enter Bigg Boss jail on Season 10 are Om Swami and Monalisa Bhojpuri! While in the jail Om Swami praises Monalisa and says that she stands a bright chance if she tried in Hollywood. He also shares with her that his video for Bigg Boss 10 went viral world over and his followers instantly recognized him.

 

IMG_7527

 

IMG_7558

 

Looks like Monalisa’s stay in the Bigg Boss jail is going to be an unforgettable one! Click here to check out the video! 


﻿

