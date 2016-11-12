posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 12th, 2016 at 4:47 pm
The nomination task this week saw lot of ups and downs between the contestants in the house. All relations were put to a test.
The last contestant to go on the seat was Navin. Navin got the task to convince Nitibha to give up her make up till the time period of her stay in this house. To save Navin from the nominations she would have to agree to do the task which she didn't. As a result Navin's name went into the final nominations of the week.
Tonight on Weekend ka Vaar we see Salman question Nitibha about her this move. He tells her that make up is a very small thing as compared to a co-contestant. Here's what Nitibha had to say in her defense...
Salman later goes on to ask Manveer that if Bani, Karan and Lokesh had any hand in leading Nitibha to take this call and Manveer is in total agreement of it.
Tune into Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar tonight at 9PM to catch all drama!
