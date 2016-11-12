posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 12th, 2016 at 4:47 pm

The nomination task this week saw lot of ups and downs between the contestants in the house. All relations were put to a test.

The last contestant to go on the seat was Navin. Navin got the task to convince Nitibha to give up her make up till the time period of her stay in this house. To save Navin from the nominations she would have to agree to do the task which she didn't. As a result Navin's name went into the final nominations of the week.